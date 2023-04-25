‘There’s a deal to be had’ – Journalist talks up potential Liverpool swoop for £70m wizard

Journalist Ben Jacobs has talked up a potential Liverpool swoop for Alexis Mac Allister, stating that ‘there’s a deal to be had’.

The Reds have been strongly linked with the Brighton midfielder of late, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting in recent days that the Merseysiders ‘remain keen on signing’ the 24-year-old, with talks set to ‘take place very soon’.

His teammate Moises Caicedo has also been mentioned in terms of a possible move to Anfield (GIVEMESPORT), although the CBS Sports reporter feels that Jurgen Klopp’s side are more likely to pursue the Argentine.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “With Mac Allister, he signed a new contract before the World Cup, but again, also would like a move in the summer. He’s worthy of a move as well, having been excellent for Brighton domestically and the best young player at the World Cup.

“So, Brighton have a lot of control. They’ve handled both players very well, because they’ve ensured that they’ve locked them down, which means they’ve protected their value.

“As a consequence, neither are going to come cheap. I think because Caicedo was rejected at £70m in January and now has signed a new deal, Liverpool won’t see any value in that.

“Whereas with Mac Allister, they might believe that the fee is more market value and there’s a deal to be had.”

READ MORE: Ex-Everton boss takes bitter swipe at Liverpool in public dressing down of Anfield colossus

READ MORE: Liverpool could give £45m powerhouse an escape route after nightmare season; he’s open to a move

Earlier this week, 90min cited a probable asking price of £70m for Mac Allister, which is still lower than the £90m at which Brighton value Caicedo, according to The Independent.

Simple economics would indicate the former to be a more sensible target for the Reds, while a comparison of the two players’ performance metrics also points favourably towards the Argentine in numerous aspects.

As per FBref, he’s scored eight league goals this season to the Ecuadorian’s one, made almost twice as many progressive carries (48 v 25), had three times as many shots on target (22 v 7), posted a better aerial duel success rate (69.2% v 65.1%) and put in more crosses (22 v 10).

Even allowing for the fact that Mac Allister plays in a more advanced midfield role than Caicedo, the 24-year-old certainly seems the more worthwhile target for Liverpool.

If FSG are forced to pursue one of Brighton’s South American gems over the other, it seems likely that the 2022 World Cup winner would get the nod, as Jacobs has suggested.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions