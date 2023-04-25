Liverpool are told their Champions League hopes are already over ahead of West Ham clash

Paul Merson has told Liverpool their chances of a top four finish are already over and has warned the Reds they’re in for a tough game at West Ham tomorrow night.

David Moyes’ side are unbeaten in their last five games and are preparing for a European semi-final tie with AZ Alkmaar in the coming weeks.

Not so long ago the East London outfit were flirting with the relegation spots but their recent upturn in form means they’re six points adrift of the drop zone with a game in hand on most of the teams below them and they’ve been tipped to go toe-to-toe with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Merson told Sportskeeda (as quoted by West Ham Zone), “Liverpool are in a position where they may as well try and win every match – a draw is no good. They do not want to be in the Conference League and will want to finish in fifth place.

“The shackles are off for Liverpool at the moment and they’re looking good. If you’re a professional footballer, the one thing you can bottle up is confidence. They’ve got that back now, and they’re looking dangerous.

“I think West Ham’s result yesterday [Sunday] will give them enough confidence to go on and win the Conference League. If you’re Liverpool, you do not want to be playing against West Ham now.

READ MORE: ‘There’s a deal to be had’ – Journalist talks up potential Liverpool swoop for £70m wizard

“Newcastle’s victory yesterday [Sunday] was the nail in the coffin for Liverpool’s Champions League hopes. They would’ve hoped for a draw in that match. This is going to be a great match, and I’m going to go with a Liverpool draw this week.

“Prediction: West Ham United 2-2 Liverpool.”

Playing West Ham away is never an easy game and with them currently on a decent run of form they will fancy their chances of seriously denting our already slim chances of a top four finish.

Following our visit to the London Stadium we host Spurs at Anfield on Sunday so it’s imperative that we pick up a huge three points in the capital tomorrow to really make our clash with Harry Kane and Co. a six-pointer.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold being deployed in a new inverted role in recent weeks Klopp’s side have looked more assured when in possession.

Although Bobby Firmino will be unavailable through injury, our German tactician has a lot of options to choose from at the top end of the pitch and it’ll be interesting what XI he selects.

Let’s hope the lads can get the job done to ensure we’re in good shape heading into Sunday’s huge game with manager-less Spurs.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions