Liverpool journalist hints Reds could yet hand new deal to ‘once in a generation’ stalwart

One of the most reliable reporters on Liverpool isn’t ruling out the possibility of James Milner being handed a new contract in the next few weeks.

The 37-year-old is among four midfielders (including loanee Arthur Melo) whose current Anfield deals are set to expire in June, as per Transfermarkt.

Neil Jones has said that the rest of that quartet look set to depart, although he hinted there’s still a chance of the Reds offering new terms to the ex-Manchester City veteran.

In an article for GOAL, the reporter wrote: “On the way out will be the likes of Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, all of whom are out of contract.

“James Milner may also leave, although a new deal should not be ruled out at this stage, while Nat Phillips is likely to be sold and Arthur Melo will be sent back to Juventus after his pretty miserable loan spell.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp provides further Firmino fitness update as his time as a Red runs out

READ MORE: (Video) ‘David has to stay!’ – Klopp makes jocular Moyes plea ahead of West Ham v Liverpool

It’s worth noting Jones’ wording that the 37-year-old ‘may also leave’, so there’s no guarantee that Liverpool will extend his stay at Anfield into a ninth season.

However, while the report effectively confirmed that Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur are all going, that an exception was made for Milner is quite telling.

The long-serving stalwart, who’s racked up 325 appearances for the Reds (Transfermarkt), has been hailed in many quarters not just for his footballing ability, but also his attitude and professionalism.

Following Liverpool’s win over Man City earlier this season, BBC pundit Garth Crooks gushed over the veteran, saying (via CaughtOffside): “His performance against his former club in Sunday’s 1-0 win at Anfield was extraordinary.

“Milner is unflappable, dependable and above all an exceptional professional, and I’m not in the least bit surprised Jurgen Klopp refuses to let him out of his sights. Professionals like Milner only come around once in a generation and it is to Liverpool’s credit they have retained his services.”

The 37-year-old is already something of a reserve player for the Reds, having started just six league games all season (Transfermarkt), and that number could dwindle further if he’s kept on for another campaign.

However, that Jones has raised the possibility of Milner being retained while the other soon-to-be free agents all look exit-bound is a testament to how highly the Leeds native is valued in the corridors of Anfield.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions