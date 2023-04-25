Pundit claims 29 y/o Liverpool star would be a ‘good fit’ for PL club; explains why he’d ‘love’ to join them

Frank McAvennie has claimed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a ‘good fit’ for West Ham and believes the 29-year-old Liverpool star would ‘love’ a move back to London.

The Reds star joined Jurgen Klopp’s side from Arsenal in 2017 but his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and McAvennie believes the dynamic midfielder would be interested in a move to the London Stadium.

Our No. 15 has seen his game time limited by injury right throughout his Anfield career but he’s a player that will feel like he still has a lot to offer for any Premier Club wanting his services.

“Yeah I think he’s a good player, but you’ve got to play regularly,” McAvennie told West Ham Zone (as quoted by Caught Offside).

“If he gets a run of half a dozen games then you’d see the real Oxlade-Chamberlain because he’s a good player. Would he go? I think there’d be offers for him that’s for sure because he’s a good player.

“Would he come to West Ham? Of course he would because it’s London and he’d love that. I think he’d be a good fit. He’s a decent player.”

West Ham had an extremely slow start to the campaign and they were flirting with the relegation spots until recently.

David Moyes’ side are now unbeaten in their lats five games, however, and we’ll therefore need to be at our absolute best to pick up all three points when we travel to the London Stadium tomorrow.

After a disappointing league campaign the Hammers will be wanting to strengthen their squad this summer and Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a great signing if they could tempt him to east London.

The England international moved to Arsenal as a teenager and stayed at the Emirates for six years so the idea of a return to the capital may be something that excites him.

It’s unlikely that a new contract will be offered to the midfielder but it’ll be interesting to see where he’s plying his trade next term.

