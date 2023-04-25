(Video) “I always tell them” – Salah on the assist jokes he has with Alexander-Arnold and Robertson

Mo Salah is a brilliant goal scorer but his assists are often overlooked and he has now revealed that he has a long-standing joke with both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, about that very fact.

Speaking with BT Sport, the 30-year-old said: “The team, when we have a discussion with the players, they know always that my number of assists is high. When we have a discussion with Robbo and Trent because I always tell them: ‘I have more assists that you guys!’. We have fun about it”.

It’s great to hear that the morale within the dressing room is high and that so many of the senior players get on well off the pitch, by driving each other on to achieve more for the team.

If every player is not just eager to score goals but also finds their teammates and execute a killer pass, it means that we will be a lot more dangerous in front of goal.

You can watch Salah’s comments about Alexander-Arnold and Robertson (from 3:51) via BT Sport on YouTube:

