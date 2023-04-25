(Video) Salah names his favourite ever Liverpool campaign after six years at Anfield

Mo Salah has spent six successful years at Anfield and won every trophy on offer to him since he’s been at the club but the 30-year-old has now named the campaign that he enjoyed the most.

Speaking with Rio Ferdinand, who asked the Egyptian King which season had been his favourite, our No.11 replied simply by touching the image of the Champions League trophy in front of him.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp provides further Firmino fitness update as his time as a Red runs out

The former Roma man went on to say: “The Champions League, yeah I think that was my biggest goal because when I was young, when I was a kid, I always watched the Champions League more than the Premier League – more than any other league.

“The Champions League was the biggest competition at the time and I think it still is, so it was my dream to win it one day”.

It’s great that one of the best players to ever grace a red shirt has had such an amazing array of silverware and moments to select a best season from and few will argue against the campaign where we won our sixth European Cup.

With our ace marksman tying down his long-term future to Liverpool, let’s hope that this won’t be the final time that he manages to secure the trophy he clearly thinks so much of.

You can watch Salah’s comments (from 0:48) via BT Sport on YouTube:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions