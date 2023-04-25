(Video) “Of course!” – Salah responds to offensive Ferdinand questioning about individual accolades

Mo Salah is often tarnished with the brush of being a selfish player, something that his assists records very clearly disprove, and Rio Ferdinand played up to this narrative with a poor question to the 30-year-old.

Speaking about the best achievements secured by our No.11, the former Manchester United man asked: “If you had a choice between winning the golden boot, which you’ve won three times, or trophies for the team – what would you pick?”.

It was no surprise to hear the Egyptian King respond with: “Of course the team ones because it’s team work, I come here every day and see that everyone sacrifices a lot of stuff to win things for the team, so I would always choose the collective one”.

What did the London-born defender think our ace marksman was going to say?

Just because our main goal scorer finds the back of the net a lot, it doesn’t mean that he’d rather lose a game 4-3 if it meant that he got a hattrick every week.

It was a lazy question from the former England defender that clearly pedals the idea that the 30-year-old is self-centred, when he’s shown that isn’t true on so many occasions.

You can watch Salah’s response to Ferdinand (from 1:49) via BT Sport on YouTube:

