(Video) Mo Salah on the moment he realised he could change from a traditional winger into a prolific goal scorer

Mo Salah is up there with the greatest finishers in Liverpool’s history but as a player that operates in a more traditional winger position, this transition wasn’t something that happened overnight and the 30-year-old has been talking about when he started to make that change.

Speaking with Rio Ferdinand, the Egyptian King said: “Our system helped us as wingers become [able to run] more directly to the goal because Bobby usually, he’s the best No.9 to play this system, Bobby dropped and then me and Sadio went into the space – now it’s Darwin and Lucho.

“That’s encouraged me to think: ‘Oh, you can score a lot of goals in this position’. So, after a few games in my first season, I was in my head [saying]: ‘You have to score goals, you have to win the golden boot’ and since then – everything started”.

It’s amazing to think that our No.11 never thought he would be the man who scored all of our goals when he first signed from Roma in 2017 but a few games playing with Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane changed his mind.

Although our famous front three is changing, there’s no reason that the next trio can’t go on to achieve just as much – if not more – in the coming years.

You can watch Salah’s comments on goal scoring (from 5:08) via BT Sport on YouTube:

