(Video) Alexander-Arnold records fifth assist in four games; thriving in his new role

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shift into midfield has been heavily analysed but it’s hard to argue against the stats and, as he walked into the dressing room at half-time against West Ham – he did so with his fifth assist in the past four games.

Those four matches are also the occurrence of Jurgen Klopp pushing our No.66 into the inverted full-back role and he has really thrived by playing in a more central position.

For Cody Gakpo’s goal in the game at the London Stadium, the Scouser in our team picked the ball up by the centre circle and played a typically accurate eye-of-the-needle pass.

It’s hard not to credit a brilliant finish by the Dutchman but when you assess the pass that came before it, there was certainly a lot of talent required from our local hero.

You can watch the pass by Alexander-Arnold via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

