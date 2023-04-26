The Athletic reporter shares Nicolo Barella prediction amid Liverpool transfer links

James Pearce has shared his verdict as to Liverpool’s chances of signing Nicolo Barella in the summer transfer window.

As per InterLive.it (as relayed by Sport Witness) in recent days, Jurgen Klopp is said to be ‘dreaming’ of landing the Inter Milan midfielder during the off-season, although the Nerazzurri are set to demand €70m (£61.9m) to entertain any notion of a transfer.

However, one of the most reliable sources on all things LFC has now downplayed the prospects of the 26-year-old coming to Anfield in 2023.

In response to a question about Barella in a matchday Q&A for The Athletic, Pearce succinctly stated: “I can’t see him leaving Inter this summer”.

It should come as no surprise that Simone Inzaghi’s side are demanding such a lofty fee for a player who’s had a huge influence for them this season.

The midfielder has netted eight goals and supplied eight assists across all competitions (Transfermarkt), while he ranks as his team’s fourth-best performer according to WhoScored metrics.

Nobody has set up more goals for Inter in Serie A than the 26-year-old, with only two players outscoring him, while his match average of 1.6 key passes is the third-highest in the Nerazzurri squad and he leads the way for dribbles per game with 1.3 (WhoScored).

He’s valued at €60.4m (£53.5m) by Football Transfers, so his club’s reported asking price isn’t overly excessive when that’s taken into consideration.

However, with Liverpool reportedly in hot pursuit of several other midfielders such as Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, there mightn’t be much of the transfer kitty left over for Barella should one or more of those proposed deals come to fruition.

