(Video) Cody Gakpo smashes in long-range wonder strike to level Liverpool v West Ham

Cody Gakpo showcased Liverpool’s rediscovered never say die attitude in the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign by registering a fine long-range strike to level proceedings in London.

It was a rather timely contribution from the Dutchman who seems to now have found his feet and place within this Liverpool side after being introduced to a club in turmoil following on from his January switch.

It bodes extremely well for the next campaign and the future of a forward line looking to move on from the likes of Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane.

