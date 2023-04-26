(Video) Liverpool fans in awe of Cody Gakpo’s touch and turn during goal-scoring West Ham display

Cody Gakpo is quickly settling into life at Liverpool and showing everyone that we’ve made an inspired signing by converting a winger to a centre-forward and for a relatively affordable fee.

Plenty of attention from our win over West Ham will be the Dutchman’s emphatic finish but there were plenty of other highlights from an impressive evening in London.

One such moment came during the first-half when our No.18 brought the ball out of the air with his chest, touched it past and onrushing Tomas Soucek and then deployed a fantastic outside-of-the-boot pass to Andy Robertson.

Our No.18 still hasn’t enjoyed a full season with the Reds, nor a pre-season, and so there’s so many reasons to be excited about what he can bring the Reds in the coming years.

You can view the Gakpo piece of skill courtesy of BT Sport (via @DMCAboooo on Twitter):

