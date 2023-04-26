Fabrizio Romano weighs in on ‘Mason Mount situation’ amid Liverpool interest

Fabrizio Romano has updated Liverpool fans on Mason Mount’s current circumstances, noting that his future will be discussed ‘in the next weeks’ amid reported interest from the Merseysiders.

This follows claims that both Arsenal and Manchester City have joined the Reds in the race for the England international’s signature (GOAL).

“For targets, it’s still early to mention names but for sure Chelsea will go for new number 6, new striker and the rest will be discussed in the next weeks, including Mason Mount situation,” the Italian told CaughtOffside.

The Londoners are understood to have also mounted another offensive with regard to extending the player’s stay at Stamford Bridge with ‘direct talks’ having taken place (Daily Mail).

How much will Mason Mount cost Liverpool?

It has been reported that Chelsea are looking for a fee in the region of £70m for their star Englishman’s services this summer.

Interestingly, Romano has already come out several weeks ago to inform fans that ‘it’s going to be difficult’ for the London-based outfit to get a potential suitor to reach that target.

It’s worth bearing in mind, amid all this, that Mount’s contract is due to run out in the summer of 2024, which will surely pose all kinds of problems for the club if they stave off interest going into the next campaign.

Chelsea won’t want to roll the dice and work against a countdown until his terms expire, it’s just a question of how low we can get our rival to go.

We’d expect an offer over the £60m mark to do it.

