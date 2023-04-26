(Video) No stopping Joel Matip’s bullet header to hand Liverpool lead v West Ham

It’s a rare moment when Joel Matip scores a goal for Liverpool Football Club but what a moment it was for the Cameroonian in the English capital.

After coming within inches of putting the Reds in the lead, the defender converted at the second time of asking with a bullet header from Andy Robertson’s outswinging corner.

As the score stands, the Merseysiders are on course for their third win in a row in as many games as Jurgen Klopp’s men mount an extremely late charge for European football next term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport: