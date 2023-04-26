Sky Sports reporter: Liverpool player had Klopp ‘putting his hands to his head’ in 1st half

Sky Sports reporter Peter Smith noticed Jurgen Klopp’s anguished reaction to one moment in the first half during Liverpool’s Premier League clash against West Ham tonight.

The home side took an early lead through Lucas Paqueta before Cody Gakpo swiftly equalised for the Reds, although the visitors ought to have had their noses in front after 26 minutes.

At that juncture in the game, the Irons’ defence failed to deal with pressure from the away team, with Mo Salah latching onto the ball before it ricocheted to Diogo Jota, who despite being in fine form blasted it over the bar from 12 yards.

Providing updates on the match for Sky Sports‘ live web commentary (20:13), Smith said of that moment: “Klopp turned away, putting his hands to his head when he saw that miss. What a great chance to make it 2-1!”

READ MORE: ‘Far too easy’ – James Pearce bemoans moment which left Jurgen Klopp ‘raging on the touchline’

READ MORE: (Video) Cody Gakpo smashes in long-range wonder strike to level Liverpool v West Ham

The Portuguese forward came into tonight’s match in rejuvenated form, netting four goals in his previous two games against Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

When the ball broke to him from penalty spot range in the first half at the London Stadium, you’d have fancied him to lash it to the net and continue his recent scoring streak.

Unfortunately he snatched at the opportunity and let West Ham off the hook, with the teams going in level at half-time at 1-1.

Let’s hope Jota and Liverpool don’t end the night with big regrets over that miss, which was as surprising as it was inexplicable.

You can see a screenshot of Smith’s update below from Sky Sports‘ live web commentary:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions