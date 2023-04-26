Jurgen Klopp sets specific target for Liverpool’s summer transfer window – report

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly set a target for Liverpool to have the majority of their summer transfer business completed.

As per Daily Mail, the Reds are due to return for pre-season on 8 July, with players involved in international action in June set to link up with the squad three days later.

The report states that the former date has been earmarked by the manager for having ‘the bulk of’ transfer dealings signed, sealed and delivered.

Klopp has ‘also made it clear that he expects minds to be focused on setting the right tone immediately’ as Liverpool seek to atone for their disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

Reds supporters will likely be pleased to hear that the 55-year-old is intent on acting quickly to get the majority of next season’s squad in place well before the competitive action kicks off in August.

There wasn’t a great deal of transfer business completed last summer, but most of the players signed during the off-season had arrived by the start of July.

Fabio Carvalho’s move was agreed three days before the Champions League final against Real Madrid (BBC Sport), while Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay were both signed in June, so the only newcomer after that was deadline day loan arrival Arthur Melo (LFC official website).

Liverpool have tended to make their moves early in the summer, an ideal scenario as the new signings then have the entire pre-season to integrate into Klopp’s squad.

It’s expected to be a busy few months at Anfield as several out-of-contract players depart, with a number of newcomers needed to come in and take their places.

If FSG can be quick off the mark and secure their main targets before the manager’s 8 July staging post, the Reds should be in decent fettle going into their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.

