‘Far too easy’ – James Pearce bemoans moment which left Jurgen Klopp ‘raging on the touchline’

James Pearce noticed how Jurgen Klopp was ‘raging on the touchline’ over the manner in which Liverpool fell behind to West Ham in the first few minutes of tonight’s Premier League clash.

Having survived an early let-off after a Virgil van Dijk error, the Reds weren’t so lucky in the 12th minute as Lucas Paqueta put the Irons in front.

The Brazilian was allowed to cut inside from the left flank and play a one-two with Michail Antonio before curling an unstoppable shot past Alisson.

Liverpool’s defending left a lot to be desired, a sentiment with which the manager agreed judging by what Pearce noticed.

The journalist tweeted: “Klopp raging on the touchline. It’s a great strike from just outside the box but it was far too easy for Paqueta to get into that position.”

The German had every right to be enraged by his players’ efforts in the lead-up to Paqueta’s goal.

The manner in which he ghosted past Fabinho in playing the one-two with Antonio was particularly galling, while nobody closed him down as he had time and space to unleash his shot, which Alisson was powerless to prevent.

Thankfully, Cody Gakpo equalised shortly afterwards to restore parity, but Liverpool can’t afford the defensive lapses which characterised the build-up to the opening goal tonight if they’re to reel in the gap to the top four in the final month of the season.

You can see Pearce’s tweet and the Paqueta goal below, courtesy of @JamesPearceLFC and @btsportfootball respectively:

Klopp raging on the touchline. It's a great strike from just outside the box but it was far too easy for Paqueta to get into that position. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 26, 2023

3 goals in 3 games 💥 Lucas Paquetá fires West Ham into the lead against Liverpool 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/YxrwF6fhxE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2023

