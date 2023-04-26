(Video) Klopp reveals how long his players will be given off this summer and when pre-season will begin

Although Liverpool still have an outsider’s chance of securing a positive end to this campaign, it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp has already started planning for the summer and pre-season with his squad.

Speaking with the media, the boss shared his plans: “Three weeks off at least are possible. After that we want to start together, although that might not be exactly possible.

“We start back on the 8th [July] and for the other [international] boys it will be the 11th”.

That means that all, if not the vast majority, of our players will be preparing for the new campaign in just 76 days and so it’s understandable that there are some plans in place for how we can improve on this season’s results.

Hopefully the minimum of three weeks away from football will provide everyone a welcome break and reset, ahead of what’s hopefully a successful year for the Reds.

You can watch Klopp’s update on pre-season plans (from 0:20) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

