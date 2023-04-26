(Video) Liverpool fans will love Klopp’s amazement at a tiny microphone

It’s not hard for Jurgen Klopp to bring a smile to the face of his many adoring supporters but it’s sometimes even greater to see the joy on his, which is exactly what one microphone made him do.

Ahead of his latest press conference, the German walked into the room and went to take his seat and start talking to the media until something caught his eye.

“Sorry, what is that?” said the boss and when he was told that it was a microphone, the beaming smile was a joy to behold.

Watching the 55-year-old first say: “My God, hmm” and then lower his head to whisper: “Hello!” is reason one-million-and-one to love our manager.

You can watch Klopp’s reaction to the little microphone via @BBCMOTD on Twitter:

The amount of joy Jurgen Klopp found in this tiny mic 😂 It's the little things. pic.twitter.com/GujygaMuwG — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 26, 2023

