(Video) Klopp’s update on ‘really outstanding’ Carvalho amidst summer departure rumours; he didn’t rule it out

Jurgen Klopp is known as fantastic man-manager and he does seem to have a real ability for convincing players that aren’t in the starting line-up every week, that they are an important part of the team but things haven’t seemed quite this way with Fabio Carvalho.

Speaking with the media ahead of facing West Ham, the boss was asked to provide an update on the Anfield future of the 20-year-old and said: “I would like to make these decisions, whatever it will be, with the boys before we talk about it and there is no decision in no direction.

“We will talk to each other and then we will see what we will do, what he wants and what I think, but there is no decision yet.

“What I can say is that again this week he was exceptional in training, it’s really outstanding.”

It’s been a strange season for the former Fulham man and, after featuring in eight of our first nine games in this campaign, he’s only managed to play in three of our last 14 matches.

This has understandably started rumours of a possible falling out within the club and a desire for our No.28 to depart this summer, the fact that the German never ruled this out could be a telling sign.

You can watch Klopp’s Carvalho update (from 3:55) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

