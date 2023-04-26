(Video) Liverpool fans will love Diaz’s full-time celebrations after West Ham victory

Luis Diaz hasn’t started a game for Liverpool since October and it’s clear that we’re attempting to manage the minutes of our electric winger, what’s also obvious though is that he’s loving being back on the pitch.

Although only handed a brief opportunity to shine, the Colombian was on fine form for the Reds and looks to be improving with each minute that he’s handed by Jurgen Klopp.

READ MORE: Newcastle fan labels Liverpool ‘luckiest team in the league’ as European challengers look over their shoulder

As our No.23 made his way off the pitch, he was happy to share his excitement with the cameras that were present and it made for a brilliant watch.

It shouldn’t be long now before we see the 26-year-old back to his very best and flying down the wing, causing havoc against every defence he faces.

You can watch Diaz’s celebration via @LFC on Twitter:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions