(Photo) Liverpool fans left speculating after FSG chief’s surprise London appearance

It’s safe to say that there’s so many extreme and mixed opinions when it comes to John Henry and the sight of the American watching Liverpool was always likely to evoke an array of reactions.

Perhaps the main one will be surprise and intrigue though, as we may start to speculate why the American has made the journey to the London Stadium and at this point in the season.

Perhaps an opportunity to make transfer plans for the summer, maybe discussions about a sporting director, could be meeting new investors or possibly the 73-year-old just fancied a trip to England’s capital.

Whatever the reason though, let’s hope it leads to some major funds being released for what looks to be a busy summer of spending at Anfield.

You can view the image of John Henry courtesy of BT Sport (via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter):

