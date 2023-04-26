After Bellingham: Liverpool target Man City star who fell out with Guardiola – report

One might reasonably surmise that Kalvin Phillips’ days in Manchester are numbered following a highly unproductive campaign at the Eithad in which he’s registered only 405 minutes across all competitions.

The Sky Blues’ loss could, however, be Liverpool’s gain, with the Reds understood to be keen on the prospect of landing the holding midfielder – after abandoning pursuit of Jude Bellingham – following a seeming falling out with manager Pep Guardiola.

Allegations of the Merseysiders’ interest comes courtesy of the Daily Star, with the outlet also nodding to the former Barcelona boss’ apparent annoyance at his player’s decision to take holiday after the World Cup, not to mention his banishment from team training.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano weighs in on ‘Mason Mount situation’ amid Liverpool interest

READ MORE: Injury blow forces one change v West Ham: Predicted Liverpool team

Should Liverpool sign Kalvin Phillips?

At 27 years of age, the Englishman would represent a slightly older signing than we’re used to making at Anfield.

That being said, the emergence of Stefan Bajcetic (18) and the decline of Fabinho (29) means that we arguably do need to be considering a new senior signing capable of hitting the perfect medium between challenging our Brazil international but not completely blocking the former’s pathway.

In that sense, it could be argue that Phillips would be an ideal option for our recruitment to pursue this summer.

Of course, it’s one thing seeing City allow Arsenal to sign a couple of their talents and another thing entirely giving the player permission to speak to Liverpool – their closest rival for the Premier League crown in recent years.

Needs must, however, and we’re doubtful it suits the Cityzens to have a player on their books until 2028 whom they have little to no intention of reintegrating back into the first-XI.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions