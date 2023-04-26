Injury blow forces one change v West Ham: Predicted Liverpool team

Liverpool won’t want to be taking any kind of risks with their squad in such a critical moment in the season.

For that reason, we can see Jurgen Klopp handing Ibrahima Konate a break from the starting lineup in the event that there is any kind of doubt over his fitness ahead of the upcoming clash with West Ham United.

Beyond that, however, we can’t see there being any other changes to the matchday XI and we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for a third victory in a row against the relegation battlers.

Alisson Becker should once again be the man selected in goal, with Virgil van Dijk potentially set to be partnered with Joe Gomez in the back four.

We’re backing the midfield to remain unchanged with Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho filing out against the Hammers this evening.

Likewise, the forward line should also be untampered, with Diogo Jota’s red-hot scoring streak sure to keep him in the starting-XI alongside Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Jones, Henderson, Jota, Gakpo, Salah

