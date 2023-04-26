Injury forces one crucial change for West Ham clash: Confirmed Liverpool team news

Liverpool find themselves with a rare opportunity in what has been a season fraught with false dawns ahead of their impending visit to the English capital.

Three points won against West Ham would see the Reds secure a three-game win streak following the 6-1 dismantling of Leeds United and the more closely fought 3-2 win over fellow relegation battlers Nottingham Forest.

Whether a genuine corner has been turned – potentially far too late in the league season for it to have a positive impact on the Merseysiders’ hopes of top European football – remains to be seen, particularly whilst the club seems not quite totally reliable defensively.

Alisson Becker takes up his berth in between the sticks as usual, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip the chosen centre-back partnership amid Ibrahima Konate’s fitness concerns.

Jurgen Klopp has backed the midfield that secured victory at L4 last week, handing starts to Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho once more.

Diogo Jota remains in the starting-XI alongside Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah within the three-man forward line.

Fans can catch the full lineup below, courtesy of @LFC:

