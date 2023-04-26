Ex-Liverpool favourite targeted for shock Premier League return, but not to Anfield – report

One of the foremost players of the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool is being linked with a sensational return to the Premier League – but it could be to a rival club.

Sadio Mane has had an unhappy first season at Bayern Munich, coming in for fierce criticism over his form and being involved in an altercation with teammate Leroy Sane this month (Sky Sports).

He apparently told close friends that he ‘misses’ Merseyside and wants to come back to England (Football Insider), prompting loose talk of a possible second spell at Anfield.

However, Football Insider has now reported that ‘Chelsea are ready to consider a shock move’ for the 31-year-old as they look to bring in a forward during the upcoming summer transfer window.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp exasperated at ‘crazy’ national team ‘training camps’ going ahead this summer; says his ‘hands are tied’

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano weighs in on ‘Mason Mount situation’ amid Liverpool interest

For Liverpool fans to see Mane in a blue shirt at Stamford Bridge – having scored 120 times in 269 games for us (Transfermarkt) – could be a jarring sight, similar to Fernando Torres when he left the Reds for west London directly in 2011.

The Senegal star’s return of 12 goals so far this season is no disgrace, although it pales in comparison with the 23 he struck in his final campaign at Anfield (Transfermarkt), so there may be credence to any notion that his best years could be behind him.

Similar to former teammate Philippe Coutinho, he may be finding that leaving Merseyside for a European giant can turn sour, with the possibility of him contemplating a move elsewhere before long.

A return to Liverpool seems most unlikely, with FSG not planning to re-sign the former Kop favourite as other positions are prioritised (Football Insider), but it could be interesting to see if Mane resurfaces in the Premier League with a different club.

If that transpires, let’s just hope he doesn’t come back to haunt the Reds!

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions