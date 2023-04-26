Newcastle fan labels Liverpool ‘luckiest team in the league’ as European challengers look over their shoulder

Liverpool recorded another victory as we defeated West Ham 2-1 and are now five unbeaten, meaning that we are finally launching an attack on a strong end to the season and those above us are starting to look over their shoulders.

One such team who may be starting to worry is Newcastle United and one supporter took to Twitter to say: ‘Liverpool are winning their next 3 at Anfield. No matter how bad they are at the back. They just will. Luckiest team in the league by a mile’.



This user, @GingerPirlo_, went on to say that they were worried that if the Magpies lost to Everton then the ‘pressure will be on’ and that’s enough to show the mindset of many around the club too.

Seeing as Jamie Carragher retweeted this message from the Geordie, it was always bound to lead to a reaction from our fans after being called ‘lucky’ but it really just shows fear of Jurgen Klopp’s team.

We may not have had the best season but we look to finally be clicking into gear and others around us in the league will start to fear dropping points, as we finally look able to capitalise and get a run of results together.

There aren’t many squads who have more experience in high pressure moments than our lads and let’s hope that they can keep this form and confidence up as we enter the last six matches.

You can view the Tweet about Liverpool from the Newcastle fan via @GingerPirlo_:

Liverpool are winning their next 3 at Anfield. No matter how bad they are at the back. They just will. Luckiest team in the league by a mile. Top 4 in our hands obvs but pressure will be on if we lose tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/PZo3NkBk3A — G. Pirlo (@GingerPirlo_) April 26, 2023

