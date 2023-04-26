(Video) Three Liverpool men name the same player as the funniest in Anfield dressing room

It’s often a dream of many Liverpool fans to be able to spend a day amongst our star players and that’s why being given a glimpse as to what happens behind closed doors, is always so interesting.

In a video with EA Sports, three members of the squad were asked to name their funniest teammate and the answers were surprisingly unanimous.

First up was Joe Gomez, who wrote ‘Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas’ before saying: “The left-back union, you always hear them, one way or another, both of them”.

Next was Cody Gakpo, who had similar thoughts about the Greek Scouser: “Kostas, he’s a great guy but really funny as well”.

Finally, Adrian agreed with his two mates: “I’d say him as well, he’s like a kid at times, he never stops – he’s very, very funny”.

It’s interesting to see the same name crop up three times and it says a lot about our No.21 as, despite not being handed a lot of game time, he clearly has a positive impact on the squad.

Players like the 26-year-old a crucial to ensure that morale within the camp remains high and it’s great to see that he’s such fun to be around.

You can watch Gakpo, Gomez and Adrian on Tsimikas (from 0:11) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

