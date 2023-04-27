(Video) Alexander-Arnold declares ‘time for change’ as he addresses the fate of released academy stars

Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently performing to a very high level for Liverpool but he’s turned his attention to how he can help those who are no longer in the game, including those who were released from our academy.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the 24-year-old said: “I’ve seen first-hand the struggles and difficulties players have when they’re released from football clubs and it’s gone on too long and now it’s time for change”

This is all part of a large project from our No.66 who is fighting to ensure that there’s more support offered to the young lads whose dreams are taken away from them, at such a young age.

A lack of support from the major clubs in this country is frightening and by highlighting the effects on their mental health and job opportunities in the future, let’s hope that the Scouser can ensure a real difference is made.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s full interview via BBC Sport:

