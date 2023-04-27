(Video) “You’re not getting influenced” – Crouch denies Anfield VAR claim by David Moyes

West Ham were denied a late penalty at the London Stadium after Thiago Alcantara’s hand hit the ball inside their box and this led to David Moyes claiming that, had the handball happened to an away team at Anfield – the penalty would have been given.

Joe Cole and Carlton Cole were insisting that, as the Hammers’ boss had said, the home side should have been given a spot kick and it would have been handed to us if the fixture and roles were reversed.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will be creasing at Klopp forgetting what day it is

Peter Crouch wasn’t happy with this argument though and said: “There can’t be a bias, they’re [VAR] in Stockley Park – it doesn’t matter where they are. I think [referees] can be influenced in Anfield, in the stadium, but in Stockley Park, you’re not getting influenced”.

It’s a fair point from the ex-Red and, although it’s hard for officials not to get wrapped up and influenced by big stadiums, that’s something that should never happen to those overseeing VAR in Stockley Park.

You can watch the Anfield debate between Joe and Carlton Cole and Crouch (from 1:48) via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"If you go to ground in the box, you're taking a risk." Joe Cole, @CarltonCole1 and @petercrouch discuss whether West Ham should've been awarded a penalty late on against Liverpool 😮 pic.twitter.com/D7LXJ02CZg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions