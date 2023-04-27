David Ornstein: Liverpool interest ‘growing’ with midfield target amid contract impasse

Liverpool’s hopes of landing Mason Mount this summer are far from over and out judging by the latest update on his future from David Ornstein.

Despite Chelsea feeling some positivity over the player’s future and the possibility of him extending his stay at Stamford Bridge, it’s ‘not a foregone conclusion that they will get what they want’.

“You can still have dialogue and I revealed that on Friday of last week there was a conversation directly between Todd Boehly, Chelsea’s controlling co-owner, and Mason Mount personally,” the Athletic journalist told Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

“What was reiterated to Mount is how important he is to Chelsea and how much they would like to renew him if they can.

“Now that’s their perspective, they came away from it with some positive feeling that for the first time in a long time perhaps there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

“But there are two people in this equation – it is not a foregone conclusion that they will get what they want, especially when there is growing interest in Mason Mount from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, from Thomas Tuchel – who is very fond of him because he managed him – whether Bayern Munich are backing him on that we’ll have to wait and see.

“It’s a massive decision for both parties. Chelsea’s view is either we renew or we’ll sell. Mason Mount has the power to stick around for another year, if he doesn’t want to sign another contract, and leave as a free agent in 2024.”

Amid the serious turmoil at the London-based outfit and the sudden change of fortunes on the red half of Merseyside, few could blame the England international for seeking new and less turbulent pastures.

READ MORE: Liverpool could fill Bobby Firmino void with £10.5m goalscoring machine – opinion

READ MORE: James Pearce spots telling Klopp sign about Darwin Nunez’s future amid Gakpo shutout

It’s likewise worth pointing out that the arrival of a top manager and discussions over the future shape of the squad could also have a massive say on whether Mount stays or goes.

With ourselves in desperate need of fresh blood in the middle of the park, of course, we’d hope that the prospect of regular minutes at a side on the up, judging by our recent discovery of form, would prove too tempting to ignore.

We’ll have alternative targets in mind otherwise, though it can’t be denied that the 24-year-old would tick many an important box for Jurgen Klopp and Co. – not least of all protecting our homegrown quota (set to take a hit should both James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain depart on frees this summer as expected) – ahead of the next campaign.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions