Editor’s Column: Luis Diaz is brilliant – his return shows us what we’ve desperately missed

Luis Diaz has only played 49 minutes across three games since his return from six months on the sidelines.

He hasn’t scored or registered an assist. In truth, he hasn’t done much, but there’s a feeling he conjures that none of our other attackers create.

He’s got magic in his feet and that special dribbling ability that makes defenders fear for their lives.

Darwin Nunez is rapid but can’t beat people in tight spaces – he needs room to run in to. Diogo Jota’s dribbling style is more hustle and bustle – bouncing the ball off the legs of the defenders and hoping to squeeze through gaps. Mo Salah dribbles less nowadays, while Cody Gakpo and Roberto Firmino are not expected to run at players in their false-9 role.

Diaz though has that spark and insane technical ability that makes him unpredictable. The Colombian can beat a player on the outside, inside, or simply just dribble infield and create different passing angles. Sometimes, he looks like a right-footed Arjen Robben on the left-flank, able to waltz into a shooting position by cutting repeatedly infield, but unlike the legendary Dutchman, Diaz often passes from these areas instead.

Luis Diaz v West ham He's doing so well for a player who just came back. A goal vs Tottenham, I want it and I think I deserve.pic.twitter.com/D5ZI6ODE3Z — ⁴ (@TheVVDRole) April 27, 2023

Before his injury, he was our best player, but the injury picked up in the unfortunate 3-2 loss to Arsenal signalled the start of their rise and our demise this season. Diaz is great on the counter-attack and unlike Nunez, doesn’t overcomplicate exciting situations. Nunez has been diabolical from the bench recently, sadly. At the beginning of the campaign, he was getting into loads of brilliant positions and then missing his chances, but now he’s simply losing the ball and making poor decisions. With Diaz and Diogo Jota better options on the left, there’s big questions to be asked about how to use the Uruguayan next term. And perhaps most poignantly, why we spent £80m-odd on a striker who doesn’t play the false-9 system we use when we could have used that money on Jude Bellingham. But that’s for another day, perhaps.

Diaz has only played a bit-part role, but he has contributed to three Premier League victories on the bounce for the Reds. Our hopes of top four rely on either Newcastle or Manchester United collapsing, while we win all of the remaining seven games, but stranger things have happened.

Newcastle might get tight, and have to play Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal. United have injury issues and an FA Cup Final on the horizon. It’s not in our hands, but if we carry on winning the pressure might grow.

Diaz will play a big role in that. Jurgen Klopp seems happy with his front-three right now of Salah, Jota and Gakpo, but it won’t be long before the former FC Porto man is knocking at his door to play from the beginning.

Interestingly, Klopp hasn’t solely used him from the left since his return. Diaz has got minutes on the right and against West Ham, kept popping up in central areas. From this position, he holds the ball up well due to his excellent feet, although he’s not a back to goal player and it’s better to have him running at people. There is a possibility he could perform as our false-9 however. He’s creative, happy to drop deep and has excellent feet to get out of tight situations and make quick, telling passes. It’s an option for Klopp, for sure.

Had he been fit all season, it’s likely Liverpool would be in the top four right now. Our problems are still systemic and we wouldn’t have fought for the title – but a healthy Diaz, our most exciting player – changes everything.

Liverpool need to get pre-season right this time around to avoid any early injuries. Lots of players with injuries has effectively ruined two of our past three seasons. We get more injuries than any other club and it might not be an accident.

Right now though, the roster is largely full and healthy. Sadly, we’re running out of games to use them.

Diaz though gives us something to inspire the seven wins required to do something crazy and against the odds.