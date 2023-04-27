Ex-Liverpool man lauds ‘outstanding’ display from 24-year-old Scouser after West Ham win

Liverpool fans will be loving the fact that our team is now five games unbeaten and look to finally be launching an attack up the league, with one man shining in our most recent victory against West Ham.

Speaking on BT Sport (via Rousing the Kop), Joe Cole spoke about Trent Alexander-Arnold: “What he does is he gives you options. He comes into the midfield, creates an overload, he can’t be picked up. He drops in deep, turns, lovely round the corner, he starts the attacks and he builds up. Look at the forwards, they’re making runs because they know he’s got the ability to find them. He was outstanding there.

“It’s just outstanding ability to take that pass It looks simple, that is an outstanding pass. We have to stop talking about what he can’t do Trent, we need to talk about what he can do. He’s an outstanding footballer, he needs to be playing regularly for Liverpool and regularly for England. When he’s got the ball and he’s looking around. Trust me, as a forward, you want Trent in the team.”

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans in awe of Cody Gakpo’s touch and turn during goal-scoring West Ham display

Our No.66 has played four games in his new inverted full-back role and that has seen him provide five assists for the Reds, a truly remarkable statistic when you consider that the league-high amount for this season currently stands at 16.

The Scouser in our team has always been known for his passing and this was again on show as he played a very difficult ball to Cody Gakpo, before the Dutchman fired into the back of the opposition net.

The words of our former midfielder show just how widely admired the 24-year-old is from ex-pros and his teammates alike, something that only seems to be growing in his new role.

With a pre-season ahead to iron out any issues with this new-look formation, we could look to be a very exciting team again next season and with several new signings also expected – let’s hope we can carry this current form into the new campaign.

For now though, it’s all about getting more points on the board and seeing how high we can end the season – as we look to make amends for an inconsistent campaign to date.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions