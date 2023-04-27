Hamann weighs in on Liverpool’s Bellingham u-turn as Klopp’s transfer plans are discussed

Didi Hamann has explained that he doesn’t ‘expect Liverpool to hit the ground running next season’ even if they complete some quality transfer business this summer.

After watching his side struggle for consistency and fail to win any silverware this term it’s expected that Jurgen Klopp will be extremely busy in the transfer market as he seeks to overhaul his squad ahead of next season.

Midfield is believed to be the main area of concern for the German tactician and ex-Red Hamann was keen to stress it’ll take time for any new signings to ‘adapt’ to life at Anfield.

“I don’t expect Liverpool to hit the ground running next season,” he told AceOdds.com (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“It won’t be straight forward if people think, oh, we’ll bring Mount or maybe Rice, or bring this player in, Gravenberch. When we’ve got these players, when these players come into a settled side, it takes time to adapt.

Despite initially making Jude Bellingham their number one transfer target for the summer it’s been reported recently that Klopp has now turned his attention away from signing the Borussia Dortmund star and will instead target cheaper options such as Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister – a decision that the former Germany international was keen to weigh in on.

“You need to see how much money they’ve got to spend,” he added.

“If you’ve got, I don’t know, they probably need £200/£250 million in the summer, and I’m not even sure that Klopp will get that amount of money.

“Now, if you were to get it, you’ve got to set half the money away apart for Jude Bellingham. As I said, they probably need five or six players in the summer. So to spend half the money, even more of the budget, on one player, I don’t think is a wise move. He’s a very talented player. I think he’s got a long way to go.

“I think it was right (not pursuing Jude Bellingham). The only question is where did all that talk come from that Liverpool wants him or is in for him or saved the money last season? I’m not sure that it’s ever been the case.

“But I think if they haven’t got the funds, which they haven’t, to compete with some of the clubs in England and also in France maybe or Spain, I think it was the right move.”

It’s clear that fresh legs and reinforcements are needed in our squad if we’re to once again compete on all four fronts next term.

It was a huge blow and a surprise to hear that we’ve ended our pursuit of Bellingham after being linked with him for over a year but if we can bring in two or three other quality additions for a similar amount of money then it may not be the end of the world.

We have faith in Klopp and Co. to complete the right business in the coming months to ensure the silverware keeps on coming to L4.

