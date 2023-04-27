Journo claims Liverpool have already found ‘the new Bobby Firmino’ after ‘classy’ performance last night

Neil Jones has claimed that Cody Gakpo ‘may well be the new Bobby Firmino’ after the Dutchman scored and impressed for Liverpool during last night’s 2-1 defeat of West Ham.

The former PSV man netted a sublime effort to drag Jurgen Klopp’s side level at the London Stadium after initially falling behind to Lucas Paqueta’s opener.

His strike last night means he now has six goals and one assist in 15 Premier League appearances this term and Jones has tipped him to have a bright future at Anfield.

“Superb strike to level the game,” he said in his player ratings for GOAL. “His Roberto Firmino impression looks like it’s going to be a good one. Classy on the ball and links the play really well.”

The Netherlands international is at his best when he receives the ball on the half-turn and drives towards the opposition defence.

He’s a brilliant striker of the ball, as seen last night, and at just 23-years of age Gakpo has the potential to be a vital player for us long into the future.

Klopp now has a lot of quality options to choose from at the top end of the pitch, that was clear from his substitutions last night as both Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez were brought on during the second half.

Firmino is a Liverpool legend and he’s almost irreplaceable at Anfield.

But if our No. 18 can continue to develop and improve his game there’s no doubt that he can achieve as much success as the Brazilian has during his time on Merseyside.

