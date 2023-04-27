(Video) Jurgen Klopp confirms John Henry ‘talks’ as owner spotted in London for West Ham clash

There was a lot of surprised Liverpool fans when TV cameras cut from the coverage of our victory over West Ham to John Henry in the stands – something Jurgen Klopp was asked about after the match.

Speaking with the media in London, the 55-year-old said: “I had talks last night, we spoke already. It was last night in the hotel. We already had talks – a talk.”

The German was then asked if he knew our owner was going to be at the game and admitted: “I knew that he would come here.”

It’s nothing extraordinary to hear that our manager has held discussions with his boss but with this only being the second game he’s attended all season, it’s easy to see why people are speculating around the reasonings for this.

With a busy summer expected and a public hunt for investment and a new sporting director in place, there’s plenty of topics on the agenda and let’s hope our gaffer got all the answers he was hoping for.

via Empire of the Kop on Twitter:

