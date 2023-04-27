(Video) Klopp on key moment that Curtis Jones didn’t play the right ball to ‘machine’ teammate

Curtis Jones has enjoyed a remarkable return to favour from both Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool supporters but his manager had one small note for the Scouser, as he spoke after the match.

Speaking about Darwin Nunez, the German said: “Darwin, we get used to each other, as I’ve said, and on top of that we get used to a slightly new style and that makes a difference. You can bring him on, he plays 20/30 minutes, he’s a machine and gets in behind.

“The ball that Curtis wanted to play to his feet, I told him now that it makes no sense, he was already on his bike so that would have been a 100% chance, definitely”.

It certainly wasn’t criticism for our No.17 but it shows how the players are still getting used to both the Uruguayan forward and this new-look formation, with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the inverted full-back role.

Let’s hope for many years of success ahead for the three young men and that we can enjoy even more victories with this new team, especially coming off the back of a five-game unbeaten streak.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Nunez and Jones (from 3:51) via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"The stuff we played was absolutely incredible." Jürgen Klopp was delighted with Liverpool's performance against West Ham 👏 pic.twitter.com/aABiixZP72 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2023

