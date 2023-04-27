‘I’m happy’ – Jurgen Klopp explains what he ‘likes the most’ about his Liverpool team at the moment

Jurgen Klopp has explained what he ‘likes most’ about his Liverpool team at the moment after they picked up their third straight victory against West Ham last night.

The Reds initially fell behind to a Lucas Paqueta striker after just 10 minutes but goals from Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip ensured the Merseysiders picked up all three points and climbed upto sixth in the Premier League table.

Key to our recent upturn in form has been our German tactician’s decision to deploy Trent Alexander-Arnold in a new inverted role when we have possession of the ball and that was something he discussed after the full-time whistle at the London Stadium.

“Yes Trent is a factor in this game but second-half they tried to mark him a bit and Fabinho has to step up, that’s how it is,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss told LFC TV (as quoted by Rousing The Kop). “But then he [Trent] is more free and he can do these kinds of things and that’s the important stuff.

“I’m happy, you can see the whole team buys into that and that’s what I like the most.”

We have struggled for consistency all season long and that means the only thing we’re fighting for this season is a top four finish rather than silverware.

Last night’s victory means that we’re six points adrift of fourth placed Manchester United who travel to Spurs tonight to play one of the two games in hand they have on us.

With Alexander-Arnold flourishing in his new role it makes you think how different this season could’ve been had Klopp made this tactical tweak a little earlier but it does create some excitement about what we can achieve next season.

If we can complete some quality business in the transfer market this summer there’s no reason why we can’t once again be competitive on all four fronts next term.

We’re expected to sign up to five new players ahead of next season but for now we need to focus on snatching a top four finish.

