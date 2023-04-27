Klopp gives Liverpool ‘green light’ to complete summer signing as German’s transfer business is revealed – Football Insider

Jurgen Klopp has given the ‘green light’ for Liverpool to sign a new central defender with the Reds expected to make up to five additions to the squad this summer, that’s according to Football Insider.

The German’s priority is to strengthen his midfield options with three signings alone expected in the engine room while a new right back to provide competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold is also of interest.

Although an overhaul of the squad is required ahead of next season it’s believed to be ‘unlikely’ Liverpool will move for any more attackers in the summer – even with Bobby Firmino out of contract in the coming months.

“Jurgen Klopp’s side are planning a huge overhaul of their squad this summer with up to five additions expected,” Pete O’Rourke wrote for Football Insider.

“I’m told Liverpool could move for as many as three central midfielders as they brace for high-profile exits – which include the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner.

“Centre-back has also been highlighted as an area needing improvement, with Klopp green-lighting a deal for a new defender in the off-season.

READ MORE: Klopp almost speechless: Liverpool star did something ‘absolutely insane’ v West Ham

“A new right-back is also on the agenda following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s recent move into a midfield role.

“Sources tell me they are, however, unlikely to move for any forwards despite Roberto Firmino’s imminent departure.”

Our struggle for consistency this term has only strengthened calls for Klopp to be backed in the transfer market more than ever.

If we’re to avoid a repeat of this disappointing campaign then additions are needed to revitalise our squad and to offer competition in all areas of the pitch.

Alexander-Arnold has looked like a new player in recent weeks after being deployed in a new role which sees him operating in central midfield when his side have possession of the ball.

That could be something we see regularly next term if a new right back is signed and we wouldn’t be against the idea of signing a new central defender with Ibou Konate and Joel Matip extremely injury prone and Virgil van Dijk struggling to reach the levels of prior.

We may have ended our pursuit of previous priority target Jude Bellingham but Liverpool fans can still expect a busy and exciting transfer window this summer.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions