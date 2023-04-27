Klopp provides honest assessment of Liverpool’s performance at West Ham as controversial incident is discussed

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he can understand why David Moyes is aggrieved by the decision to not award West Ham a penalty during the closing stages of their clash with Liverpool last night but is delighted with the huge three points for his side.

Liverpool came from a goal down at the London Stadium to record their third successive victory which lifts them upto sixth in the table ahead of Sunday’s huge clash with Spurs at Anfield.

The German tactician touched on the incident which saw the ball strike Thiago Alcantara’s hand in the area while discussing his side’s performance.

“I thought he just fell on the ball but I can understand Moyesy sees that probably completely different,” Klopp said (as quoted by The Mirror).

“[We] controlled the game from the beginning pretty much, made one mistake and bam – 1-0 down. Great goal, I have to say – what a screamer – but [we] stayed calm, kept playing, scored our screamer as well and controlled the game.

“In the end, if you look at the game, I think we are the deserved winner and that’s, for me, very important. If we got a point, I’m still happy with the game, not with the result – [but] now I’m happy with both.”

Former Everton boss Moyes was left raging at the full-time whistle as he raced onto the pitch to confront referee Chris Kavanagh.

The Scotsman claimed in his post match interview that his side has been ‘disrespected’ by VAR and couldn’t understand why the on field referee was not sent to review the incident on the pitch side monitor.

We can understand his frustrations but what did he want Thiago to do with his arm?

The Spaniard was using his arm to break his fall as he completed a well-timed slide tackle and the ball simply deflected towards his hand from a short distance.

Liverpool played well throughout the clash, however, and probably just about did enough to earn what is a huge three points.

Having played two more games than fourth placed United we still find ourselves six points behind Erik ten Hag’s side but we look set for a thrilling final six games of the campaign as we attempt to snatch a Champions League spot.

