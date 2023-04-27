(Video) Klopp on putting ‘pressure on other teams’ in a late push for the top four

Any so many points in this season the chances of reaching the top four has been on and off but after five games unbeaten and three wins on the bounce – Jurgen Klopp was asked to share his views on whether the Reds can launch a late charge for the Champions League.

Speaking with the media after beating West Ham, the 55-year-old said: “I can’t see the race yet, I can’t. That’s because we are not in the position for a race. So the only thing we can do is winning football games.

“If that puts pressure on other teams, that’s not in our hands because we don’t play them. We play Tottenham – that’s it from that area, I think, of teams above us. If they win all their games, that’s it for us.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp’s Konate injury update as the Frenchman misses out on West Ham victory

“But I don’t think about that. I want us to finish the season as good as somehow possible”.

As silly as it sounds, alls we can do now is win football games and see where we end up.

Performances in the early part of the campaign mean that we don’t really deserve to be at the top table of European football next season but if we can find a way to get there, then we’re certainly not going to turn it down.

With six games left, fortunes aren’t in our own hands but we’ve picked a great time to start winning consecutive games!

You can watch Klopp’s top four thoughts (from 8:12) via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions