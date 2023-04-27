(Video) Klopp’s Konate injury update as the Frenchman misses out on West Ham victory

Many Liverpool supporters were upset to see that Joel Matip was taking the place of Ibou Konate for our victory over West Ham, mainly because of injury reports regarding the Frenchman and Jurgen Klopp provided an update after our win.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old said: “Ibou could have played. He’s not injured but, in the last two or three weeks, he always had to rest like two days, one day, then half a session, stuff like this.

“I thought now we have to make sure that he can recover properly, that he doesn’t get injured, so that’s why we left him completely at home. That’s it pretty much”.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp confirms John Henry ‘talks’ as owner spotted in London for West Ham clash

Seeing as we got all three points and our No.32 grabbed the winning goal, it wasn’t exactly the worst audition for a starting role from the 31-year-old and it’s great to have that level of competition in one area of the pitch.

With reports suggesting we’re pursuing a new central defender this summer, our No.5 looks like a man who will hold his position for years to come but the next long-term option is set to be found.

You can watch Klopp’s Konate update (from 5:45) via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions