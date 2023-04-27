Liverpool remain ‘confident’ they can sign 24 y/o midfielder; ‘big fee and salary package’ no issue – Football Insider

Mason Mount is ‘chief among Liverpool’s midfield targets’ as Jurgen Klopp seeks to overhaul his squad this summer, that’s according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke.

The dynamic midfielder is approaching the final 12 months of his current Chelsea deal and there’s yet to be an agreement reached over any new deal.

The England international, who is also attracting interest from Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United, has seen his game time limited at Stamford Bridge this term with the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix often selected ahead of him and Liverpool are believed to be favourites to win the race for his signature at the moment.

“Chief among Liverpool’s midfield targets is Mason Mount,” O’Rourke said.

“Liverpool are leading the way in the race to land him this summer – despite Chelsea’s attempts to persuade him to sign a new contract at the club.

“Other clubs remain in the hunt for his signature, including Arsenal, Newcastle and Man United.

“But the Reds are confident they remain at the head of the queue – even if it will take a big fee and salary package to lure him to Anfield.”

READ MORE: Klopp gives Liverpool ‘green light’ to complete summer signing as German’s transfer business is revealed – Football Insider

After ending our pursuit of Jude Bellingham it’s believed that Mount is now our new ‘priority’ target.

He may not be of the same world-class quality of the Borussia Dortmund teenager but we believe the Chelsea man would still be a quality addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

His dynamism and energy in the middle of the park is something we’ve been lacking this season and he could really thrive in an attacking system.

He also has the versatility to operate on either flank of the front three and that is something that will certainly appeal to our German tactician.

Chelsea will not be wanting to sell the 24-year-old, especially not to a rival like ourselves, but with them running the risk of seeing him lose for free next summer and the need for them to recoup some of the £600m they’ve spent on transfers this season, they may have no other choice.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions