(Video) Liverpool fans do double-take at Harvey Elliott lookalike who bought tiger cub

One clip of a Harvey Elliott lookalike has been causing a stir on Liverpool Twitter.

A number of supporters were left doing double-takes after one user, Gavin Mayo, posted footage of himself with a tiger cub online he’d allegedly bought for $500,000.

It’s worth emphasising that, firstly, this is indeed NOT our star youngster and, secondly, that we at the Empire of the Kop are opposed to what is effectively contributing to the wild animal trade.

You can catch the clip below, plus fans’ tweets on the matter:

Swear down I thought this was Harvey Elliott and went “aye that’s why he’s not been in the starting lineup, he’s been making daft choices” https://t.co/jU6d5AGtYK — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) April 27, 2023

I think he’s a great player for the future but Harvey Elliott is not only letting himself down here but LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB. pic.twitter.com/MN9JO1SoKb — ThatGed (@That_Ged) April 25, 2023

This whole time I thought that was Harvey Elliott 💀 pic.twitter.com/KmWOMZ3mKe — H (@TheLiverpoolEra) April 25, 2023