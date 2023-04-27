(Video) Liverpool almost score goal of the season contender after stunning team move at West Ham

Jurgen Klopp’s side picked up a massive three points against West Ham at the London Stadium last night to keep their top four hopes alive and the Liverpool of old was on show at times in the capital.

The Reds did initially fall behind to a Lucas Paqueta strike after 10 minutes but Cody Gakpo’s stunning effort dragged the Merseysiders level shortly after before Joel Matip’s bullet header in the second half ensured victory for Klopp’s men.

Liverpool, though, could’ve went in at half time 2-1 up had Diogo Jota managed to finish off what was a brilliant team move that involved eight of the outfield players and started with Curtis Jones in his own half.

READ MORE: (Video) Cole wanted Thiago ‘punished’ for ‘poor defending’; sympathises with David Moyes

Despite our struggle for consistency this term this passage of play showed that there’s still a lot of confidence in our squad and proved that when we get the ball down and play we’re simply unplayable.

There was some quality penetrating and one-touch passing, especially inside the West Ham box, and our No. 20 was extremely unfortunate to not glance the past Lukasz Fabianski.

If the ball had’ve found its way into the back of the net it would’ve certainly been up their with the contenders for goal of the season.

Check the stunning move out below via @TheGerrardWay on Twitter (courtesy of BT Sport):