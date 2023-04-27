Liverpool could fill Bobby Firmino void with £10.5m goalscoring machine – opinion

Liverpool will be losing a once integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s first rejuvenation project at Anfield but appear to have pre-emptively plugged that gap with the January addition of PSV’s Cody Gakpo.

Though still set to boast a wealth of attacking options in the form of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz on top of that, one may rightly wonder at the possibility of a further replacement, as far as numbers are concerned, being sourced.

Step forward Paulo Dybala. The Argentine professional footballer has enjoyed a strong 2022/23 season, registering 24 goal contributions in 34 games (across all competitions this term) for Roma and will be available for as little as £10.5m, according to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano, thanks to a special release clause aimed at clubs outside of Italy.

Paulo Dybala release clauses 🇦🇷 ◉ €20m for Italian clubs. 🇮🇹 In case Italian club triggers the clause, AS Roma have option to ‘cancel’ it by activating salary rise from €3.8m to €6m. ◉ €12m for clubs from abroad. 🌍 In this case, Paulo Dybala would have the final say. pic.twitter.com/pKrU61SGGJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 27, 2023

That’s quite some bargain for a 29-year-old with a rate of one goal or assist every 96.3 minutes for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Should Paulo Dybala be a Liverpool transfer target?

Liverpool hardly need to strengthen a forward department already boasting several young attackers.

Beyond that, Dybala’s freqyent injury concerns are sure to raise a red flag or two for our recruitment team were we to seriously consider our current array of attacking options.

The flip side of the coin is that the Argentina-born ace is capable of playing as both a centre-forward and on the right-flank – the latter of which has seen Salah without any serious competition throughout his Liverpool career.

Given that he’s unlikely to be a regular starter for Klopp’s men, however, it’s worth highlighting that the burden on his body, and ergo the likelihood of injuries occurring, will be reduced.

For roughly £10m, it’s a top-quality bargain we’d be silly to not at least consider this summer.

