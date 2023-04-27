Liverpool could fill Bobby Firmino void with £10.5m goalscoring machine – opinion

News Opinions
Posted by

Liverpool will be losing a once integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s first rejuvenation project at Anfield but appear to have pre-emptively plugged that gap with the January addition of PSV’s Cody Gakpo.

Though still set to boast a wealth of attacking options in the form of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz on top of that, one may rightly wonder at the possibility of a further replacement, as far as numbers are concerned, being sourced.

Step forward Paulo Dybala. The Argentine professional footballer has enjoyed a strong 2022/23 season, registering 24 goal contributions in 34 games (across all competitions this term) for Roma and will be available for as little as £10.5m, according to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano, thanks to a special release clause aimed at clubs outside of Italy.

That’s quite some bargain for a 29-year-old with a rate of one goal or assist every 96.3 minutes for Jose Mourinho’s men.

READ MORE: James Pearce spots telling Klopp sign about Darwin Nunez’s future amid Gakpo shutout

READ MORE: Trent registered more assists in April than Liverpool target all season in stunning stats reveal

Should Paulo Dybala be a Liverpool transfer target?

Liverpool hardly need to strengthen a forward department already boasting several young attackers.

Beyond that, Dybala’s freqyent injury concerns are sure to raise a red flag or two for our recruitment team were we to seriously consider our current array of attacking options.

Paulo Dybala has registered 24 goal contributions in 34 games for Roma this season – (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

The flip side of the coin is that the Argentina-born ace is capable of playing as both a centre-forward and on the right-flank – the latter of which has seen Salah without any serious competition throughout his Liverpool career.

Given that he’s unlikely to be a regular starter for Klopp’s men, however, it’s worth highlighting that the burden on his body, and ergo the likelihood of injuries occurring, will be reduced.

For roughly £10m, it’s a top-quality bargain we’d be silly to not at least consider this summer.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions

More Stories Bobby Firmino Fabrizio Romano Liverpool Paulo Dybala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *