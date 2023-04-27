David Moyes concedes one specific Jurgen Klopp tactic made life ‘difficult’ for West Ham

David Moyes has admitted that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new inverted role for Liverpool made life ‘difficult’ for his West Ham side last night.

The Hammers initially took the lead through a Lucas Paqueta strike early on but replies from Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side returned back to Merseyside with all three points.

Our No. 66, who is predominantly a right back, has been operating as a central midfielder when we’re in possession of the ball and he appears to be thriving in his new role after registering five assists in his last four games.

“It’s difficult because of the way Liverpool play,” Moyes told the Hammers website (as quoted by HITC). “The position Trent Alexander-Arnold is taking up is causing different problems.

READ MORE: (Video) Outrageous Luis Diaz skill bamboozles two West Ham players; Colombian looks extremely sharp

A lot has been made of the Scouser’s defensive ability this season with Klopp’s side struggling for consistency.

Everyone is aware of his world-class passing ability and it therefore make sense to get him on the ball in areas where he can hurt our opponents.

This month alone the England international has registered more assists than the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling have all season and it’d be silly for our German tactician to not continue experimenting Alexander-Arnold in this new role.

A lot of his critics have been silenced in recent weeks and long may it continue!

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions