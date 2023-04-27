(Video) Outrageous Luis Diaz skill bamboozles two West Ham players; Colombian looks extremely sharp

Luis Diaz made just his third appearance since October as a second half substitute against West Ham at the London Stadium last night and the Colombian showcased his impressive skillset with a stunning move that bamboozled two of his opponents.

The former FC Porto wide man, who sustained a serious knee injury against Arsenal last year and then suffered a devastating setback upon his return to fitness in December, will be eager to make an impact for the Reds during the run-in as Jurgen Klopp’s side seek to snatch a top four spot.

The energy and pace he brings to the side has been sorely lacking for large parts of the campaign and it’s therefore pleasing to see that despite his long lay-off with injury he still appears to be as sharp as ever.

He received the ball on the left flank and appeared to have nowhere to go as Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal closed him down, that was before he pulled off a silky Cruyff turn to bamboozle the pair before turning back again and attempting to penetrate the Hammers’ backline with a fired pass towards Cody Gakpo.

We understand why Klopp is playing it safe in terms of the amount of minutes he’s giving our No. 23 but we certainly hope it won’t be too long before we see him back in the starting XI.

