Pundit can’t help but praise ‘absolutely unbelievable’ Liverpool star for his performance against West Ham

Ian Wright has labelled Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance against West Ham as ‘absolutely’ unbelievable as he helped Liverpool to a 2-1 victory at the London Stadium.

The Scouser picked up his fifth assist in his last four games against the Hammers last night and it’s clear that he’s thriving in his new inverted role that sees him operate as a central midfielder when we’re in possession of the ball.

Former Arsenal favourite Wright singled out our No. 66’s passing ability as one of his most important weapons when analysing his performance.

“Trent’s masterclass that he put on today with his passing, it was, in the first-half in particular, absolutely unbelievable,” Wright told BBC’s Match of the Day (as quoted by The Boot Room).

“His passes, the way he gets them through those lines, the way he puts it in there with purpose.

“In the right-back spot, he was getting back and doing his defending as well.

“[He’s] somebody who can make that pass that opens it up, opens it up for the forwards, someone like [Cody] Gakpo.

“He had 123 touches, most of them were top-quality touches.”

Alexander-Arnold had been one of the many Liverpool players heavily criticised this season after a pretty inconsistent campaign but in recent weeks he really has flourished.

He’s silenced his doubters by thriving in his new role and it’s clear that this is now a position where his future may lie at the club.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Klopp decides to sign a new right back this summer to enable the Academy graduate to operate in the engine room on a permanent basis.

We understand that he can be caught out defensively at times so allowing him to show off his ability in a more advanced role is a tactical tweak that we’re a huge fan of.

