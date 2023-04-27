(Video) Thiago footage will melt hearts as LFC star enjoys kickabout with West Ham fans

Thiago Alcantara is, without question, one of the kindest souls to have graced the pitch in the famous red shirt.

From helping Luis Diaz settle in to interacting with young Liverpool fans, the Spaniard continues to set a great example for supporters and up and coming footballers across European football.

One piece of footage of the former Bayern Munich man enjoying a pre-match kickabout with a few West Ham fans will certainly warm many a viewer’s heart.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: